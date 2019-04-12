Is Emily Atack's red & pink stripe dress the boldest look This Morning has ever seen? What a frock!

Emily Atack gave This Morning viewers a lesson in colour block dressing on Friday, totally wowing in a stunning red and pink striped dress by Mint Velvet. The £129 number may cost a pretty penny, but there's no doubt it would turn heads with its funky stripe colourway. The midi-length design was cut in a wrap silhouette with a flattering V-neck style which fell into a tulip dipped hem. Styled by Sarah Rose, this gorgeous frock just screams summer style and the blonde beauty added high heels into the mix, and wore her trademark blonde hair in delicate waves. Makeup artist Lydia Barnes gave the former her a natural healthy glow and we think the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here star has never looked better.

Emily looked stunning on This Morning

The actress has just launched a fabulous fashion range with In The Style which has everything from leopard print to slogan T-shirts. Emily is often applauded for keeping it real when it comes to body image and we love her for it.

Describing her style, the 29-year-old explained it's all about wearing what you love."I've always been quite curvy, so in the past, I've always just dressed to kind of suit my shape, rather than what I actually want to wear. But, I've learnt that I do want to wear the clothes I actually want to wear, and it doesn't matter what shape I am." Emily may have looked incredibly glam on the This Morning sofa, but she actually likes to keep her look relaxed most of the time.

"I'm quite casual in a way; I do have a glam side but I'm mostly dressed down. I don't really go for designer stuff - I'm scared I'm going to get stuff down it." A girl after our own hearts right there...

