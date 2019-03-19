Emily Atack's surprising new hair transformation is totally gorgeous Time to dig out the straighteners we think...

Emily Atack has ditched her natural curls for poker straight lengths, and it looks pretty incredible! The I'm A Celebrity star has been firmly in the curly camp since embracing her natural beauty in the jungle, but decided to try something different on Monday. Snapping a gorgeous selfie of the results on Instagram, she wrote: "Straight vibes today filming at the BBC." Many fans were quick to spot a likeness between two other famous blondes, with one replying to the photo: "You look like the love child of Holly and Fearne. Suits you," and another agreeing: "At a quick glance you look like @fearnecotton. Beautiful."

Emily kept schtum about what the secret project was that she was working on, though did share some cryptic videos on her Stories. "About to film something fun. Feeling snazzy," she captioned one. Of course, the actress and comedian really won fans over with her relatability during her stint on I'm A Celebrity, and has often talked about how she's learned to embrace who she is and let go of her glamorous image.

Actually, having sleek hair was one of her original beauty barriers – she has previously admitted that her biggest fear in the jungle was her makeup wearing off and her straight hair going curly. Since embracing the humidity and her natural texture however, Emily has been loyal to her tousled hair, so some might be surprised to see she's reached for the straighteners again.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier in March, she revealed she still likes to embrace both her glamorous and her more laidback side. "I'm quite casual in a way; I do have a glam side but I'm mostly dressed down. I don't really go for designer stuff - I'm scared I'm going to get stuff down it!" she said.

