Victoria Beckham dresses to impress at her glam birthday dinner

Happy birthday, Victoria Beckham! The fashionista celebrated her 45th birthday in style on Tuesday evening as she headed to a restaurant with her best pals. Tennis sensation Maria Sharapova shared photos on her Instagram Stories of the former Spice Girl blowing out the candles on a huge wedge of chocolate cake, and she looked in great spirits celebrating her big day. We loved her outfit, which could be seen in the snap, a gorgeous lace top from her own collection which costs £1295 and is available on her website in all sizes. The oversized shirt features panels of black and white lace, and an oversized collar with funky boxy sleeves. We bet the designer teamed it with a pair of tailored trousers and sky-high stilettos. She added a gold watch and simple jewellery and wore her trademark brown hair lightly curled. You're looking better than ever, VB...

Victoria looked gorgeous on her birthday

It comes as no surprise that Victoria enjoyed a fancy dinner with friends - she confessed to ELLE in 2017 that she is the ideal dinner party guest. "I don't tend to go to parties, but if I do go out for dinner, I like to have a drink and really have fun. I'm really good value at a dinner party – I want to relax and have a laugh. I like to have fun, and I think that often surprises people."

And when it comes to getting older - the mother-of-four feels she is more confident than ever, especially when it comes to her wardrobe choices.

The fashion mogul added: "I love fashion – this is what I’m genuinely interested in. When I look back at my past self - the way I dressed and behaved - was probably a sign of my insecurities.

"I feel quite confident in myself now – getting older doesn't bother me."

