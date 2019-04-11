Alex Jones brings the sunshine to The One Show in this dreamy Zara blouse *Adds to basket*

The One Show's Alex Jones is giving us major wardrobe envy with her latest outfit – hands up if you loved her sunshine yellow look on Thursday night's show? The star dressed in head-to-toe high street to present from the BBC sofa, wearing a gorgeous yellow pussy-bow blouse and flattering maternity jeans. Love it! If you fancy snapping up Alex's on-screen pieces, you're in luck, as they're both ultra affordable – the presenter's top is a £25.99 number from Zara, and her jeans are H&M's cult 'Mama Super Skinny Jeans' (also loved by the Duchess of Sussex) at £24.99. Alex finished her look with a pair of casual Converse trainers, too.

Alex looked beautiful in her Zara blouse

For Thursday's beauty look, Alex wore her shoulder-length hair back in a chic low ponytail, and kept her makeup fresh and natural as ever. The presenter works with a number of hair and makeup artists at The One Show, including Jo Penford and Helen Harrall, who together count the likes of Angela Scanlon and Emilia Fox as clients.

Alex will soon be heading off on maternity leave as she prepares to welcome her second baby. She recently spoke candidly on podcast I See What You're Saying, saying: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'"

She later layered with her Claudie Pierlot leopard coat to head home

Not long to go now! On Monday, the Welsh beauty said she was on the "homeward stretch" as she uploaded an Instagram photo of herself cradling her bump, wearing a gorgeous Zara mini dress. "It's the homeward stretch now before mat leave kicks in," she wrote. "And due to the combo of a very dull day and me feeling pretty rubbish with a head cold, we decided that a bit of colour was needed tonight. Still finding outfits that work but aren't necessarily maternity wear." Loving your work, Alex!

