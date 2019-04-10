Alex Jones' ultra-chic The One Show hairband is a £4.99 bargain So cute!

Alex Jones has joined the hairband-wagon! The presenter tried out the trend on Tuesday night's episode of The One Show, and we reckon she totally nailed it. She even shared a selfie on her Instagram story to ask her followers' opinions, writing, "What do we think about the headband? Thought it would jazz up tonight's black dress." We bet her DMs were flooded with compliments. Even better, her hair accessory of choice is worth just £4.99 from H&M… so it's unsurprising that it's already sold out. Sob.

Alex wore a cute headband for Tuesday's show

Check your local stores for Alex's polka-dot Alice band, however - you might get lucky. It's still available online in a chic checked print, too. And if you're wondering where the star's sleek black dress was from, it's from cool-girl French brand Sandro, though sadly it's no longer available online. Alex's look was put together as always by her loyal fashion stylist Tess Wright, who sources all her outfits for her TV work and appearances.

So who else is in Alex's glam squad? Wednesday's hair and makeup was down to Jo Penford, who works behind the scenes at the show. She also works with the likes of Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Emilia Fox, and often glams-up the celebrity guests for The One Show.

Alice band with knot detail, £4.99

We're not surprised Alex's hairband is such a bargain, since she's known to prefer high-street labels over high-end, and has most recently worn the likes of Zara and Topshop on the show. On Monday, her gorgeous £29.99 Zara dress majorly impressed fans, while her recent Topshop maternity midi completely sold out after she wore it on the famous BBC sofa.

