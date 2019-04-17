Holly Willoughby's fans rush to defend her after she is criticised for hair dye advert The TV star faced some nasty comments

Holly Willoughby's loyal fans have jumped to her defence after she was criticised for promoting a home hair dye kit. The This Morning star shared a video of herself dyeing her blonde tresses while wrapped up in a towel in her bathroom. Holly captioned it: "Ad | @GarnierUK root touch-up, timelapse style! My shade, Nutrisse 10.01. Always do a patch test 48 hours before… and although this seems super speedy I left it on for half an hour for the colour to fully develop… xx."

Some of Holly's Instagram followers found it hard to believe that the daytime TV presenter, who is one of the most coveted on British television, dyes her hair herself. "Does anyone actually believe that the millionairess Holly Willoughby actually colours her hair with a £5.00 shop bought hair dye!" one follower asked, while a second agreed: "I really can't believe that Holly needs to be standing in her bathroom colouring her own hair. Nope. Naha. Ain't gonna happen."

Another follower suggested that Holly, 38, should support a local hairdresser while another quipped: "That's not your bathroom. I know because you have 3 children. No mum has that long in the bathroom without the little people banging down the door."

However, Holly's legion of fans was quick to rally around her. "All these people saying they don't believe she does it herself etc would probably be moaning if she spent hundreds at a stylist getting it done... she can't win!" one fan pointed out. Another wrote: "So even though you can clearly see she is colouring her hair, people are still saying she doesn't colour her own hair when she is colouring her hair right in front of your eyes. You people are too much for me."

"Anyone who thinks she never usually colours her own hair, use your brain, she is used to doing this, see how she is sectioning the hair perfectly," a third remarked.

Despite the nasty comments she occasionally receives on social media, Holly never addresses them and recently admitted that there are some topics she will never talk about in public – such as her body image. "I very deliberately don't talk about it," she told The Sunday Times magazine this month. "Just because I don't think it's helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you are healthy and happy, that's really all that matters." She added: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

