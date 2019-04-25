Amanda Holden's cream and brown polka dot dress is a surprising Zara bargain The BGT star loves the high street right now...

We are loosing track of how many incredible outfits Amanda Holden has been rocking lately. We've seen her sporting a mini dress covered in sequins, a bright red leather frock and now, the dreamiest polka dot number you ever saw. The 48-year-old shared some behind the scenes snaps from her latest filming of the Marks & Spencer food adverts - for which she is an ambassador - and her gorgeous springtime dress cost just £39.99 from high street favourite Zara. The long-collared number had short sleeves and a built-in belt at the waist. The A-line silhouette was super flattering and we love the cream and brown polka dots. Gorgeous!

Amanda looked amazing shooting for Marks & Spencer

The Britain's Got Talent judge always has her stylist Karl Willet on hand to sort out her wardrobe and the talented professional also turns his hands to The Voice star Jennifer Hudson, and singer Beverley Knight.

£39.99, Zara

Mother-of-two Amanda also shared her second look from the advert - a bright yellow, cut-out dress from luxury store Maje. The tie-dye number had a very summery feel and is currently available online for a whopping £290. Maje is a store loved by a whole host of ITV favourites - from Holly Willougby and Christine Lampard to Michelle Keegan and even royalty! Princess Eugenie has been pictured sporting the french brand on many occasions and last month, the royal paid an official visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London, to open the new Stanmore Building. Prince Andrew's daughter dressed to impress in a stunning cream tweed dress by the brand which is part of the brand's new collection.

Priced at £315, the boucle trapeze frock had a V neckline and pretty gold buttons running from the neckline to the hem. Keeping it classic, the little sister of Princess Beatrice added black high heels, smoothed her hair back with a headband and carried a navy blue Chloe 'Nile' bag which comes in at a cool £1000.

