Amanda Holden shocks fans in seriously sexy red leather dress

OK, we officially can't keep up with Amanda Holden and her risque outfits lately! Fresh from the little black mini dress she rocked last week, the 49-year-old wowed us with yet another dazzling look, this time in the form of a red leather dress by her favourite designer of the moment - Alexandre Vauthier. And what's more, the mother-of-two's frock cost £2,999. Yikes! The fancy getup is described by the brand as a '80s-inspired mini dress' and it hugged the Britain's Got Talent star's frame perfectly. She added black strappy sandals by the Duchess of Sussex's favourite shoe brand Aquazzura and vampy makeup - applied by Bryony Blake - completed this very sultry look.

Amanda looked incredible on Celebrity Juice in her leather dress

The ITV favourite may be a fan of very expensive dresses right now, but some of the items in her makeup bag are surprisingly affordable.

Alexandre Vauthier, £2,999

In 2018, the ITV favourite shared a picture on Instagram of her getting her makeup applied ahead of her shoot with QVCuk, and her makeup artist listed the products she used to get her skin looking tip-top - including the Invisiwear Liquid Foundation by EX1 Cosmetics, which you can pick it up for just £9.

The lightweight formula gives the skin a beautiful 'lit' finish. Formulated with true colour pigments, it works with your skin's natural tone to give a fabulous flawless base that stays expertly natural. No wonder Amanda is a fan, right?!

The Marks & Spencer ambassador often mixes up her glam squad. As well as having Bryony and Karin Darnell on hand to preen her face, she turns to Mikey Dash to style her hair too. Karin even revealed why Amanda's skin is always glowing - it's down to a very sought-after product. "Everyone's been asking about Amanda Holden’s highlighter," she told her 30,000 Instagram followers recently. "Here’s the reveal… it's Iconic London Illuminator." The £30 liquid shimmer can be added to your foundation, primer or moisturiser and is also loved by Khloe Kardashian.

