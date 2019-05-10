The Marks & Spencer dress Holly Willoughby's fans went crazy over is NOW available! Run, don't walk

Last week, the gorgeous Holly Willoughby shared a very stylish snap with her 5.5 million followers, rocking a toffee-toned shirt dress with an amazing white diamond print emblazoned all over it, by Marks & Spencer. Captioning the shot, she wrote: "Off to see my girls... dress by @marksandspencer." Her fans loved her latest frock but were sad to discover it wasn't in stock - it was a sneaky peek, and as an ambassador for the high street store, HW got it first. However we have the best news - it's finally available online - and you can get it in all sizes. Yas!

Holly wore the M&S dress on her girls night out last week

The pretty, midi-length number features a button-up collar, the retro, seventies-style print and could easily be worn with trainers, loafers or high heels. Holly, 38, styled up the look with matching boots and a trench coat.

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

It's been almost a year since the mother-of-three joined forces with M&S. Speaking to HELLO! about the collaboration, she said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be really believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

WATCH: Everyone loves M&S

Opening up about her look, she said:"I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that."

She added: "That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times." We hear you, Holly!

