This uncanny dupe of Holly Willoughby's BAFTA gown is selling out fast We can see why…

Fans went wild for Holly Willoughby's BAFTA Television Awards look on Sunday night, which is unsurprising, since she looked totally gorgeous in her sheer gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. But, since the celebrity designer's dresses sell for around £1000, we reckon fans will be even more excited to learn that there's an affordable dupe of Holly's dress available for just £68 – and it looks pretty uncanny. With a similar high neckline, sheer overlay and leg-baring thigh split, this number from Little Mistress is just the ticket if you want to steal Holly's style.

Little Mistress 'cross back maxi dress in navy', ASOS

Hurry if you've got your eye on it, because a number of sizes have already sold out on ASOS. Holly's stylist Angie Smith has even shared the maxi on her Instagram Story, so we'll take that as Willoughby-approved!

The This Morning presenter accessorised her BAFTA look with plenty of luxurious accessories, too, wearing Sophia Webster heels, Boodles earrings and a Stephen Webster bracelet. Her waist-cinching belt was a retro piece from London vintage store Modes and More.

Rochelle Humes at Sunday's BAFTAs

Holly wasn't the only star to 'do an Angelina' with a thigh-high split at the awards show, since fellow ITV stars Rochelle Humes, Charlotte Hawkins and countless others also went for a leg-baring skirt on the night. Like her This Morning co-star, Rochelle wore a matching bodysuit underneath her sheer gown, while Charlotte went for full glamour in her form-fitting Suzanne Neville dress. Joining them were the likes of Ruth Wilson, Billie Piper and Scarlett Moffatt who also went for high leg silhouettes. Who was your best-dressed on the night?

