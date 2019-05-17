Lorraine Kelly's leopard print jumpsuit is a surprising Next bargain We predict a sellout with this one...

Lorraine Kelly put the F in #FashionFriday at the end of her working week, wowing viewers in a seriously funky leopard print jumpsuit which came from high street store NEXT. The £38 number was made in a lovely, lightweight fabric and had a great tailored shape which gave LK the sleekest silhouette. With its wrap-collared front, 3/4 sleeves, metal detail and tie belt, it was oh-so-sophisticated yet ideal for a party too. The 59-year-old teamed the look with a pair of black high heels and a simple gold necklace.

Lorraine looked incredible in her leopard-print jumpsuit

Back in January, LK wore leopard print yet again - in the form of a very swish wrap dress. From one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores Hobbs, the mother-of-one rocked the 'Delilah' dress, which actually comes in four other shades.

£38, Next

Cut in an ultra-timeless finish which tied at the waist, the streamlining frock also had a neat V-neckline and was made in a lovely soft jersey material and went down to just £69 in the brand's January sale.

Lorraine wowed in her leopard print Hobbs dress

See, everyone loves a sale steal - even celebs! Once again, Lorraine teamed her frock with a pair of black high heels from Office and left her jewellery at home.

Speaking of Duchess Kate, Lorraine is a big fan of the royal and has even praised Prince William's wife for embracing the high street. During the royal tour of India in 2016 when Kate wowed in a Topshop number, Lorraine told The Express: "Kate often tours wearing all this thousand-pound this, thousand-pound that stuff - and then she wore a wee dress from Topshop for £75 and looked phenomenal."

She added: "Kate looked really good. When someone like that wears high street, it's great. I think she looks much more comfortable in high street."

