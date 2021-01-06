This is the secret to Lorraine Kelly's incredible glowing skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Doesn't Lorraine Kelly have the most beautiful skin? The star has certainly got the glow – and we think you'll agree that lately, she's been looking even more incredible than ever.

We're desperate to know her skincare secrets, so we caught up with Lorraine's hair and makeup artist, Helen Hand, who takes care of all the presenter's looks on screen and on the red carpet.

But first thing's first – according to Helen, it's Lorraine's happiness and positive attitude that gives her that radiant glow. Aww.

Helen is the MUA behind behind Lorraine's glowing skin

"Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty," says Helen. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

Since this pair have been working together for nearly 20 years, we're not surprised they're so close – and Helen reveals that Lorraine is always "easy-going" about makeup and trusts her completely. So what about that glowing skin?

"Lorraine does have beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don't really use a primer or prep the skin," Helen says.

"But for shoots I use Temple Spa cleanser, toner and eye make up remover which is cruelty free and vegan, and for moisturiser I use the MATIS Fundamental Face Cream and Teint Hyalu List Primer which leaves the skin feeling silky and smooth and makes for a great base to work on. Lorraine's eye cream is La Prairie."

MATIS Hyalu Liss Primer, £12.95, AllBeauty

As for base, Lorraine's go-to is Chanel. "I love Chanel, they always seem to get it right," her MUA adds. "It covers without being heavy or pasty looking, leaving the skin radiant. For Lorraine's show I use Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in number 50. And for shoots I would use the Chanel Sublimage, which has a silky finish."

She adds: "I also love the Le Blanc De Chanel Illuminating Base - it gives a gentle, fresh glow to the skin with or without your foundation, this is a personal favourite of mine which I always have on shoots and events."

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, £41, FeelUnique

To finish the skin, it's all about setting in the right place, using a combination of cream and powder products. Helen says: "I use Tom Ford cream blush which comes in a duo. Half is a beautiful soft illuminator which creates a natural glow - I mix it with the cream blush which has a hint of colour to it and isn't overpowering.

Le Blanc De Chanel, £38, FeelUnique

"Generally I powder around the face to seal the makeup, but I avoid the cheek area with powder so I get the illuminating glow which gives a really youthful finish," she continues.

"I keep the illuminator or highlighter on the cheeks and a little into the apple area of the cheeks - but not too high. For small areas, I use a large eyeshadow brush to work translucent powder into the skin so I don't matte the skin too much."

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Cheeks, £62, Harvey Nichols

And as for Lorraine's latest beauty secret, she's been having some luxurious facials! "More recently Lorraine has been having regular facials with Pietro Simone using his own range of products which has made such a difference," says Helen. "Her skin has never looked better!"

