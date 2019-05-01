Lorraine Kelly's Topshop orange shirt dress is JUST what every woman needs Citrus shades for the ITV star

One of the things we love about Lorraine Kelly is the way she embraces colour. Shunning black dresses and trousers, the 59-year-old often rocks all the shades of the rainbow and on Wednesday morning, she stepped out in a stunning orange dress from high street favourite Topshop. The shirt-style frock had a pleated asymmetric hem and is part of their new collection, and costs £45.00. Best of all, it's currently available online now in all sizes. Win win! The mother-of-one added nude high heels from Whistles and left her jewellery at home, letting her dress do the talking.

Lorraine wowed viewers in orange

We love how the TV veteran always looks so fresh and glowing in the morning, despite her early starts. MUA Helen Hand is behind LK's beauty looks and she revealed to HELLO! all the products the TV star loves. Talking about caring for Lorraine's skin, she explained: "Lorraine has beautiful skin naturally, so for the show I don’t really use a primer or prep the skin as she would have just cleansed and moisturised in the morning. When we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Collagen Cleansing Calm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a gentle coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

£45, Topshop

It's all about the eyes when it come sto her makeup must-haves though. "We don’t use false eyelashes," Helen explained. " It's all about enhancing and creating a look in the most natural way. Lorraine is really easy going when it comes to make up and let's me do what I think she needs."

She added: "I use Clinique liquid pen eyeliner in black and brown - the mixture of the two colours gives a softer line without taking away from enhancing the eye area."

Then Maxfactor Masterpiece Mascara is great to elongate and thicken the lashes without using false lashes. To really dress the eyes up, I use either a black, purple or brown pencil inside the eye, (top and bottom area) which really makes Lorraine's eyes pop and stand out."

