Vogue Williams' ultra-flattering Marks & Spencer swimsuit is getting us SO excited for summer

Vogue Williams is always wowing her followers with both her designer and high-street fashion picks, so no doubt her fans were excited to see her rocking a bargain swimsuit from Marks & Spencer on Sunday. Finishing her look with head-to-toe accessories from the British staple, she snapped a sunny photo on her Instagram account, writing: "Hello summer!!! Last year, I spent most of my free time on my balcony and this year's sunbathing has already commenced! I’m so impressed with the @marksandspencerireland swimwear collection."

Vogue showed off her favourite M&S swimwear pieces

She continued: "They do some really incredible pieces, the Rosie for Autograph swimwear collection is one of my favourites, including this polka-dot swimsuit. If you follow me, you know how much I love my beachwear and I would highly recommend checking out what the Rosie for Autograph collection has to offer." You don't need to tell us twice.

Vogue's pick is the 'Secret Slimming Non-Wired Bandeau Swimsuit' from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collection, in the chic polka-dot print. It's £35 and still available in all sizes online, so hurry if you've just booked a holiday! She also teamed the look with the M&S Transparent Tote Bag, £39.50, the brand's Beach Sun Hat, £25 - which adorably reads 'To the beach' across the rim - and a pair of bargain aviator sunglasses, which cost just £15.

Marks & Spencer's Beach Sun Hat, £25

She also stacked a number of chain necklaces from the brand, telling followers on her Story: "The jewels… I think it's very important to wear loads of jewels on the beach. These are gold-plated so you can jump in and out of the sea, and you're not going to come out with a green neck!"

Later she showed off another of her favourite swimwear sets from the brand, this time the 'Padded Square Neck Bikini' top and bottoms, again from Rosie's collection. "Also obsessed with this bikini from the Rosie range… the whole collection is amazing," she wrote. Well, if it's good enough for Rosie and Vogue…