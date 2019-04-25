Kate Garraway's Marks & Spencer blue ruffle dress is going to fly off shelves It's the perfect spring day-to-night frock

Wow, we LOVE Kate Garraway's sky blue dress. The presenter wore the gorgeous knee-length number on Thursday's Good Morning Britain and looked amazing. Kate posted a snap of the versatile dress on her Instagram page, writing: "Such a gorgeous blue - thanks per una @marksandspencer for #thursday's @gmb look." We're not sure what we adore most about this dress – the bright blue hue or the cute ruffle skirt that makes it the ideal work-to-drinks-to-dancing outfit. What's more, it's by high street favourite Marks & Spencer's Per Una range meaning we can buy one ourselves and look as fabulous as Kate does.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kate Garraway

That's the good news. The not so good news is that after a lengthy hunt on the M&S website we can't actually find the dress, so it must be super-new and about to drop. Keep your eyes peeled for the outfit as we're sure it will sell out fast.

Kate's Instagram followers were equally obsessed with her blue frock as we are, with one posting: "Love the blue colour on you," and another saying, "Beautiful, very flattering."

Now let's talk about those neon coral stilettos. Don't they look fantastic with Kate's dress? We love a bit of shoe and dress colour blocking here at HELLO! Beauty-wise, the star wore her hair in a sassy down style and went for her trademark makeup look of a nude lip and smoky eyes.

Another winning look from the lovely Kate!

