Rosie Huntington Whiteley's new Marks & Spencer swimwear range has to be seen to be believed Someone book us a holiday, STAT

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is driving Marks & Spencer shoppers wild with her latest collection launch for the brand - and we're hardly surprised! Her new swimwear range dropped on Wednesday, and features everything from bikinis to swimsuits and cover-ups in every colour and print you can think of. It's tough to choose a favourite, that's for sure. Rosie revealed the news with a trio of gorgeous location shots on her Instagram page, writing, "2019 #RosieSwim is finally here! So proud of this collection, I hope you love it as much as I do. Link in bio to preview the entire collection. Exclusively @marksandspencer."

The best thing? The pieces start at just £14 each, and come in a range of shapes for different body types. Our favourite picks include a bold green floral bikini, a chic polka-dot swimming costume and the prettiest fuchsia playsuit, which is already selling out fast.

After the collection launched, plenty of the supermodel's fans were keen to post their feedback on her Instagram page. One wrote under a beautiful shot of Rosie wearing the polka-dot cozzie: "Love a bit of Rosie love a bit of M&S!!" while another added, "I love Rosie's swimwear its so luxe and beautiful. I really enjoyed last year's collection and I am obsessed with the tropical prints on the brand new pieces...I want them all!" We concur.

Rosie's favourite way to style up her new range seems to be with a killer tan, chunky gold jewellery and laid-back beachy blonde waves. Seems fairly achievable, right?! The new pieces add to her current lingerie, loungewear and beauty collections with M&S, which have all proved hugely popular, unsurprisingly. Rosie joins Holly Willoughby as the only two stars with ranges with the British retailer - both of which have seen huge success.

