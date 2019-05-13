Fans had to look twice at Ruth Langsford's latest This Morning outfit - find out why Who can blame them, it's gorgeous!

Ruth Langsford was back at the This Morning studios for her Sunday duties at the weekend – and as ever, shared plenty of behind-the-scenes photos on her Twitter and Instagram pages. And while the presenter didn't share her usual outfit video from the day, one post on Twitter had plenty of fans reacting in surprise to her look – because of her choice of trousers! "Coffee anyone? See you at 10.30 for @thismorning Sunday," she captioned the Boomerang video, which saw one fan reply: "I thought you had no trousers on," with a crying-laughing emoji.

Ruth's latest This Morning outfit

Another said: "Looked like you didn't have any trousers on... had to look twice," and a further also commented: "Wow Ruth I thought you had no bottoms on!" Admittedly, the star's nude-toned trews could be mistaken for something a little more risqué at a glance, but we reckon Ruth's shade choice suits her perfectly. What's more, her outfit is bang on for this season's neutral trend - right?

The ITV host teamed her tailored trousers with a cosy V-neck knit, a style she has been loving in 2019. Her brand of choice for cashmere is none other than British favourite Marks & Spencer, having worn a number of knitwear pieces from the high street brand this year. Amongst them was a gorgeous leopard-print sweater, £99, as well as a chic cream version which she teamed with a pretty New Look midi skirt.

We missed another fashion moment from Ruth at Sunday night's BAFTA Television Awards however, where she was absent unlike other ITV stars including Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Susanna Reid. Fellow This Morning host Holly looked stunning in a sheer thigh-split gown by designer Maria Lucia Hohan, accessorising with Boodles jeweller and glamorous strappy heels by Sophia Webster. What a weekend of starry style! Who was your best-dressed?

