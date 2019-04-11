This Morning fans have a lot of opinions on Ruth Langsford's Marks & Spencer blouse Our verdict? Gorgeous

We're not surprised This Morning fans are loving Ruth Langsford's latest outfit - this is a beauty! For Wednesday's show, the presenter wore a gorgeous khaki shirt by her favourite high street brand, Marks & Spencer - we wouldn't be surprised if it sold out pretty quickly. At £35, it's a total spring staple, and is also available in a gorgeous dusty rose colour, which is already low in stock. Ruth teamed hers with a chic pair of flared trousers by Mango and her favourite pair of leopard-print heels from Dune.

Ruth shared an outfit video on Instagram

Actually, the shade of the shirt caused a bit of a debate amongst Ruth's social media followers! The presenter shared a short Instagram video to share her outfit details, joking to the camera: "This silk or satin shirt is from Autograph at Marks and Spencer. We're debating the colour, I was calling it olive - somebody said something very rude about babies' nappies, but let's not go there…"

These Marks & Spencer royal dupes would fool Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Co.

Loading the player...

One follower teased: "Me and my mum have a name for that colour and we’ve used it for years but you may not want to hear it??!!" while another sweetly said, "I do like your outfit, especially your (I would say dark lime) blouse and animal print shoes. Gorgeous look!"

Whatever you call the shade, we can all agree that Ruth looks might lovely in it. And if you're after any of her other outfit staples, you can buy her Mango trousers for £35.99 online, and her Dune 'Amaretti' heels for £80.00. Both are low in stock - so hurry!

Loose Women fans are loving Nadia Sawalha's starry Marks & Spencer jumper

The star is clearly loving the M&S offering at the moment, since she's worn the British brand for a number of her TV appearances in recent weeks, including a statement leopard print jumper and a chic pair of trousers that totally sold out after she wore them on This Morning. Turns out Holly Willoughby's not the only fashion influencer on the ITV show!