Recognise Kate's latest dress? The Duchess of Kent, 86, wore it first

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed at the Chelsea Flower Show with two appearances on Monday – slipping into smarter dress to welcome the Queen to her garden later in the evening. And while her choice of maxi dress came as no huge surprise – Kate is known to be a big fan of designer Erdem, like countless other royals – you may not have noticed that another member of the British royal family has worn the exact dress before! The Duchess of Kent in fact first wore it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, memorably pairing it with trainers to stay comfy during the day.

Kate looked beautiful in her Erdem dress

We're not surprised Kate clocked the outfit – it's beautiful, right? It's the designer's 'Shebah' gown and is worth £2602. The floral print is also similar to Princess Eugenie's favourite mini dress from the brand, worn most recently to accompany the Queen at church on Maundy Thursday.

The Countess of Wessex is gorgeous in green at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate chose to accessorise her look with her Castaner 'Carina' wedges, which she also wore to visit the garden with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Sunday. She pulled her hair back into a pretty half-up style, and wore her stunning Cassandra Goad pearl floral earrings, which are worth an impressive £4,360. Wow.

The Duchess of Kent has worn the exact dress before, and Princess Eugenie has a shorter version

It's not the only outfit the Duchess is thought to have spotted at Meghan and Harry's big day, either, since she is also thought to have got her Alessandra Rich polka-dot dress after seeing Suits actress Abigail Spencer wearing it at the nuptials. She later wore the cult frock in Prince Charles' official 70th birthday portraits, and more recently for a visit to a D-day exhibition at Bletchley Park. Well, if there's anywhere to get outfit inspiration, it's a royal wedding…

