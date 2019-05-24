Kate Garraway's bright blue suit has got Good Morning Britain talking Suits you, Kate!

Kate Garraway was the epitome of #outfitgoals on Friday, rocking a seriously chic blue suit on Good Morning Britain that viewers went crazy for. The cobalt blue suit was made with a super tailored cut; the trousers were slightly flared and the jacket was very Balmain-esque with bouji gold buttons. Sharp! Kate, 52, shared a picture on Instagram of her and her co-stars and racked up lots of comments from fans who wanted to know where the suited and booted look was from. One fan wrote: " Kate where is this cobalt suit from pls??? Want one!!!!" Another added: "I absolutely love your suit. Please would you mind sharing where it’s from?" We're still trying to track down where Kate's suit is from, but NEXT has a hugely similar design - £60 for the blazer and £35 for the matching trousers. Result!

Kate's outfit was put together by stylist Debbie Harper, who also turns her talented hands to Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins on-screen wardrobes too.

Get the look! Jacket, £60, trousers, £35, NEXT

We spoke to Kate in 2018 and she told us that when it comes to clothes, she thinks she is the "bravest" of the Good Morning Britain ladies. Speaking about her style, Kate said she likes to have fun with fashion and Debbie can always rely on her to experiment with a new look. "I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit,'"

She added: "Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?’ She said, 'No, you look fabulous! Put your hair up in a high ponytail, it'll be great.'

So I gave it a go, and actually, it was brilliant, I love it – I've still got the jumpsuit actually! It's one of my favourites, it's a grey silk. The next day she said, 'See, you should trust me.'"

