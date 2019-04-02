Amanda Holden's first Britain's Got Talent gown has to be seen to be believed This is gorgeous!

Britain's Got Talent is back! And while we're extra excited about seeing Ant and Dec back together, we of course can't wait to see what judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon will be wearing for the first audition show on Saturday night, too. Happily, ITV has released some incredible promotional snaps of the cast ahead of the launch - and the outfits already do not disappoint. As ever, Amanda has gone for full glamour with her look, wearing a figure-fitting Saiid Kobeisy gown covered in sparkling beading. The look was chosen by her stylist Karl Willett, who also works with Jennifer Hudson and Ayda field.

Amanda styled the statement dress with minimal jewellery, and her hair in her signature glossy blow-out - which she recently revealed is dramatically different to her natural hair texture. Sharing a photograph of her un-styled 'do, she revealed her locks are actually incredibly curly, like her co-star Alesha Dixon. "Morning - it's a curly day!! My hair is naturally like this if we don’t sort it. #Twinning @aleshaofficial," she joked on Instagram.

Alesha's appearance in the new official pictures is just as gorgeous, unsurprisingly. The star wears a glittering sequin gown with a daring asymmetric hem in the photoshoot, most likely chosen by her stylist Lia Ningiza, who dresses her for events and television appearances. She finished the look with a slicked-back ponytail, cool mis-matched earrings and a pair of minimal tie-up heels.

Ahead of the new series, Alesha has revealed that she and Amanda usually have an earlier start than co-judge Simon Cowell - because of their extensive fashion and beauty prep. When asked about the first thing she thinks about on an audition day, she said: "I wonder what time Simon is going to arrive today, how much time am I going to sit around waiting for Simon! To be fair to him we've actually accepted he starts work so much later than the rest of us because it actually means we get more of a lie in and Amanda and I have more time with our glam squads! So it's fine!"

