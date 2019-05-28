Carol Vorderman's leather trousers STUN Lorraine viewers WOW...

Carol Vorderman is stepping in for Lorraine Kelly as it's half term week and wow, talk about making an entrance! The former Countdown host arrived at the ITV studios rocking a pair of very sexy leather trousers, which came from Refyge Denim. The £70 trews are a past season buy but similar can be found on the online site, which is based in the US. The ITV favourite paired them with a black crew neck jumper which had black and red stripes. Gorgeous!

Check out Carol!

Once she had arrived, the 58-year-old changed into a brand new frock for the show - which came from high end brand LIU JO. The frock was made in a white material and was covered in leopard print and fancy florals. It had spaghetti straps, a bardot neckline and Carol teamed it with a pair of yellow caged wedges.

Carol later changed into a bold statement dress

Last month, the mother-of-two revealed her secret to achieving her famously curvaceous figure; and it comes from Marks and Spencer! Speaking to the Daily Mail, she revealed that her curves were enhanced in recent snaps by sculpting leggings from M&S. "I think the high-waisted jeggings in the picture — which I bought in Marks & Spencer a few weeks ago for about a tenner — give you a much more defined silhouette. Even I thought 'Blooming hell' when I saw some of those pics," she said. Known as the 'Sculpt & Lift High Waist Super Skinny Jeggings' from M&S Collection, they actually cost £25, come in either black or a dark indigo wash, and are still available in all sizes.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's body transformation: from Countdown to curves

As well as wearing some seriously form-fitting clothes, the TV star also revealed she likes to stay in shape, too. "I've been working out for decades, so the shape of mine is down to years of keeping fit. I walk seven miles a day and I try to do a 15-mile walk once a week as well, up the Brecon Beacons or along the River Cam. It makes me so happy. I stride along at 3.5 miles per hour, and on top of that I do three open-air sessions of circuit training a week. I love it!"

READ: Carol Vorderman just wore the ULTIMATE animal print dress & she's never looked better