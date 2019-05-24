Victoria Beckham and little Harper just had the most fashionable day out Style starts young!

Is there anything better than a mother and daughter day? Victoria and Harper Beckham teamed up on Thursday evening, taking a stylish trip to the Victoria & Albert museum, where they headed to the Dior Exhibition and we LOVED the snap VB shared. Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side. SO cute. Victoria dressed head-to-toe in black, rocking simple black skinny jeans and a black t-shirt, with super high heels. What a chic pair! Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses"

Girls day out!

The Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibit features stunning couture gowns from 1947 to the present day and has taken over Instagram as the fashion event to be seen at.

The Dior exhibit is the hottest ticket in town

Plus, it's majorly hard to get a ticket - the popular exhibit is a constant sellout. If you've ever wanted to go to a Dior runway show - the exhibit is the next best thing. You can check out frocks worn by actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and ballerina Margot Fonteyn.

There's over 500 objects, with over 200 rare Haute Couture garments shown alongside accessories, fashion photography, film, vintage perfume, original makeup, illustrations, magazines, and Christian Dior's personal possessions, as well as the six artistic directors who have succeeded him.

There's also a royal element to it too - on display is a Christian Dior dress that Princess Margaret wore for her 21st birthday celebrations!The stunning design, made famous by photographer Cecil Beaton's official birthday portrait of Margaret in 1951, is on loan from the Museum of London following conservation work and trust us, it's breathtaking.

