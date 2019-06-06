Lorraine Kelly just stepped out in the neon floral Zara dress everybody wants Another high street gem for LK!

Lorraine Kelly has worn SO many fabulous outfits this week - we just can't keep up! The mother-of-one decided to embrace the floral trend on Thursday's show, stepping out in a stunning Zara dress which had a lovely neon colourway. Priced at £79.99, the midi dress featured a crossover V-neckline and had long sleeves, side pockets and came with a matching, built-in belt with buckle. The TV star added pink high heel shoes and left her jewellery at home, letting the vivid print take centre stage. The dress (which has proved super popular on Instagram) is still available online in all sizes should you wish to treat yourself come payday.

Lorraine brings the flower power!

High street store Zara is often LK's first port of call when it comes to her TV wardrobe. Earlier this month, the 59-year-old rocked THE lemon printed skirt of dreams.

Teaming a yellow L.K.Bennett knitted top with the bold, £25.99 separate, it was quite the sight for sore eyes. The silky number was cut with a little split at the front and was made in a dusky blush tone which made the lemon print seriously pop. With her funky heels, she reminded us of a summer cocktail! Lorraine's look was put together by Bronagh Webster - Lorraine's Head of Wardrobe.

LK also wore this lemon Zara skirt last week

Lorraine will turn 60 in November and she absolutely doesn't look it. What's her secret though? HELLO! chatted with Lorraine's makeup artist Helen Hand who said it's all down to her positive attitude.

"Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty," Helen revealed. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh [Webster] styling her so well has made such a difference - and just being happy!"

