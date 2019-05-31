Amanda Holden's latest Britain's Got Talent dress is a shimmering showstopper It's another winner for us!

She's back! Amanda Holden wowed audiences at the fifth and final semi-final of 2019's Britain's Got Talent on Friday night – looking totally gorgeous in a Julien Macdonald mini dress, in a glitzy metallic animal print. Wow! We're not surprised Amanda pulled out all the stops for the last semi-final, ahead of the big finale on Sunday. Ultra-glam as ever, she teamed the look with perspex Lucy Choi heels and Stephen Webster jewellery.

We love Amanda's gorgeous mini dress!

She couldn't wait to post her fashion details on Instagram, either, writing: "It’s the last night of the #BGT Semi-Finals. Another night another dress."

Amanda's look was put together by her stylist Karl Willett, who also works with Jennifer Hudson, Paloma Faith and Ayda Field. The judge went all out with her beauty look, styling her blonde hair in a chic blowdry – tended to as always by her go-to hairstylist Mikey Kardashian. The celebrity hairdresser has previously revealed that he uses Living Proof products on the judge, and ghd tools.

Thursday night's show-stopping gown

Looking golden and tanned, Amanda also rocked a super-glowing makeup look, with a dark smokey eye and nude lip. Word is, Amanda's favourite foundation is Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 6.5.

Of course, the star has been wowing us all week with her show-stopping outfits, in a number of gowns from lavish designers. Thursday's look was a favourite with fans – a gorgeous ball gown by Saiid Kobeisy, which had a dramatic deep V neckline. Not forgetting her glamorous co-judge Alesha Dixon, either, who also looked stunning on Friday too – in an asymmetric golden gown. We'll miss these pair when the series is over!