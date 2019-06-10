Saira Khan's Marks & Spencer orange dress is a BIG hit with Loose Women What a fabulous summer dress!

Saira Khan brought some serious zest on Monday, wearing a fabulous orange dress on Loose Women, which came from our favourite high street store Marks & Spencer. The flowing, boho style number came with a defined waist detail, which cinched the ITV star in, giving her a fabulous silhouette. The flowing, versatile frock would be easy to throw in your suitcase ahead of a holiday as it's so light. The 49-year-old teamed the look with tan high heel wedges and a rhinestone hair clip. Priced at £59.99, you can pick it up online now and all sizes are currently available. Excellent news!

Saira looked stunning on the show

The dress has proved a big hit online, with plenty of shoppers leaving glowing reviews on the store's website. One customer wrote: "I was walking through M&S and saw this dress - the colour was stunning and made me stop!

£59.99, Marks & Spencer

l purchased it and tried it on at home... it is as stunning on as I thought it would be and I love the side pockets, the fullness and swing of the skirt , the shirring on the waist and sleeves are nice, too. I will say it again, I love it!" Can't say fairer than that, right?

This is the second time mother-of-two Saira has worn M&S. Back in January, the former Dancing on Ice contestant wore an amazing, camel-toned shirt dress from the store, which was part of the Autograph collection. Priced at £119, the long-sleeve number was on the pricey side but it was perfect for Saira’s workwear outfit. And if you loved it, guess what! You can still buy it now - the classic number remains on the website and is still a big seller for the brand. With its silky texture, crisp collar, chest pockets and a feminine bow belt that ties at the waist, we think this would be ideal for the office.

