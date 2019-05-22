Marks & Spencer's pink pleated skirt is a BIG hit for Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain What a gorgeous outfit!

On Wednesdays we wear pink! Well, Charlotte Hakwins does, that's for sure. The Good Morning Britain co-host wore a bright pink pleated skirt from Marks & Spencer's midweek, and we love the bubblegum shade. The mother-of-one teamed it with a lilac pastel knitted jumper and ombre pink high heel shoes by Aldo. The skirt is sadly a past-season buy, but M&S have some seriously fabulous pleated numbers in other colours - navy, silver and gold - for just £29.50 if you want to get the look.

Charlotte looked pretty in pink

It's been a busy week for the blonde beauty, who joined lots of ITV favourites at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. We loved her look - which was slightly more daring than her normal choices. Charlotte wore a multicoloured dress with stars and hearts on it. She styled it with metallic strappy shoes and wore her statement makeup and her hair in bouncy curls.

Get the look: £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Speaking of curls; last week, the 43-year-old headed to the BAFTA TV Awards and it wasn't just her outfit that turned heads.

WATCH: Charlotte and her daughter team up for Mother's Day

Looking like a total glamour puss, Charlotte rocked a Suzanne Neville plunge-neck, thigh-split dress, and polka-straight hair! Normally the ITV star stuns with a head of bouncy curls, so the sleek 'do was a big change for her.

Charlotte ditched her curls for straight locks at the TV BAFTAS

Taking to Instagram, the star thanked her glam squad for helping her get red-carpet ready.

She wrote: "Thanks for a lovely night @bafta! Bit worried I only have 3 hours before I have to get up... tomorrow’s @gmb could be interesting!! @suzanneneville @caratlondon @debbiedresses Thanks @gemma_aldous_slee & @karistaylor.hair for persuading me on the #straighthair!! #GMB #bafta #baftas #awards #gmb #goodmorningbritain."

When HELLO! asked fans which look they preferred on the ITV starlet, 57 per cent said they liked her with straight hair more, 11 per cent voted curly, and 31 per cent reckoned she looked great with both hairstyles. We concur!

