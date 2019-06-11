Holly Willoughby's £38 floral ASOS dress is selling like hot cakes Get it before it sells out!

Holly Willoughby likes to keep us on our toes with her This Morning outfits. Sometimes she rocks some serious bargains (remember THAT £15 skirt?) and other times she steps out in expensive dresses that would make our bank manager shiver. But occasionally, the mother-of-three surprises us with not only a high street number, but a reasonably priced one at that. On Tuesday, the ITV favourite wore a black floral tea dress from ASOS which set her back a purse-friendly £38. Result! As part of the ASOS Design collection, the demure puff-sleeve design looked gorgeous on Holly, and she kept the rest of her outfit simple with a pair of black high heel shoes from L.K.Bennett.

Blooming lovely, Holly!

Last week, Holly's choice of dress actually caused a bit of debate with her 5.6 million Instagram fans. The ITV favourite donned a stunning white, puff sleeved dress by Anna Mason which had a wrap front and frilly hem. It cost a cool £725 and coupled with her £510 nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi, the entire look came to £1235. Eek! Fans were divided though. Some loved it, but some really didn't. One follower wrote: "Mumsy mumsy mumsy! Get a sexier dress, Holly!" Another added: "Wow! You look amazing, LOVE the dress." There's no pleasing some people...

However, negative comments don't wash with Holly, who has a very refreshing outlook when it comes to her style icon status. She told HELLO! "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really, because I find it quite scary; I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself."

She added: "You think 'ooh I can't wear trousers because I've got a big bum' and you create some sort of rule book of your own and sometimes you've just got to go 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment or I'm going to find my trouser, or I'm going to find my V-neck top or I'm going to find the place that does the perfect T-shirt'. It's about finding the right things."

