Holly Willoughby's tweed Zara skirt looks like it came from Chanel

We've said it before; and we'll say it again. Holly Willoughby looks incredible in pastels. The This Morning star lit up the screen on a cold and dreary Monday morning, rocking the most fabulous lilac skirt from Zara. Made from tweed, and priced at a reasonable £49.99, it had a lovely frayed trim, rhinestone buttons down the front and simply screamed Chanel. Love! The skirt is currently available online in all sizes and Holly. 38, amped up the look with a crew-neck jumper from Pure London and her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi. Stunning, right? Fans seemed to think so, taking to the comments section on Instagram to shower her latest look with praise.

Holly looked lovely in lilac

If this skirt looks familiar to you - that's because another ITV favourite has already worn it.

£49.99, Zara

Back in March, Lorraine Kelly stepped out in the very same skirt for her daily show and she too, styled it pretty much exactly the same - with a crew-neck jumper in the same tone, but instead of nude heels, she went into full-on matching mode, sporting lilac heels, too.

Lorraine wore the same skirt back in March

This isn't the first time Holly and Lorraine have totally twinned when it comes to their wardrobe choices. In January, HW looked as fabulous as ever, dazzling viewers with a navy and bright blue check dress, also from Zara and 59-year-old Lorraine also wore it the previously month, as did Loose Women star Jane Moore.

Talk about in demand! The fancy frock featured a sleek fit-and-flare midi skirt, nipped-in waist, high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Holly teamed the tartan number with a pair of classic black high heels shoes by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett.

