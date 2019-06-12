Victoria Beckham's new statement T-shirt is hilarious and we need it Style speaks volumes...

Victoria Beckham - we salute you. The fashionista not only has the world's best wardrobe, but she does her own spin on fashion trends, making them work for her. Many would say she put slogan T-shirts on the map in 2017, when she famously stepped out in a tee emblazoned with the statement 'Fashion stole my smile,' alluding to her notoriously steely public image. Well, now VB has added to her collection and her newest offering has a message that made us giggle. "I can't concentrate in flats" costs £95 and we are obsessed. The former Spice Girl loves her high heels, so perhaps this is a nod to how she feels when she isn't wearing them!

£95, Victoria Beckham

Last year, the mother-of-four stole the show at London Fashion Week in September and we loved the 45-year-old's selfie she uploaded whilst at private members club Annabels, featuring another slogan number. Made in a crisp white with the word 'Smile' emblazoned over the front in red, Victoria captioned the shot: "Fashion did not steal my smile” adding: "Presentations at @annabelsmayfair today, including this t-shirt. Kisses from London."

Smile! VB loves a slogan tee

Victoria also announced the release of her extra-special anniversary T-shirt in celebration of the ten-year birthday of her label last year. Just like its predecessors, the tee had a comical element to it – it featured the iconic image of her sitting in a giant Marc Jacobs bag – which was part of her campaign from 2008.

It's fair to say the fashion mogul loves a white T-shirt, right? It's her wardrobe staple. She regularly rocks them and teams them with all of her favourite separates – including tailored trousers, jeans and pencil skirts. Speaking in 2017 about designing the perfect design, Victoria explained: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it."

