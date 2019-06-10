Lorraine Kelly's polka dot Next jumpsuit is proving VERY popular with fans And we can see why!

We've been thinking about this, and Lorraine Kelly really is queen of the jumpsuit! The 59-year-old wears the stylish all-in-one pretty much every single week on her popular show and Monday was no exception. Kicking off the day in style, the mother-of-one stunned viewers in a lovely navy blue, polka dot jumpsuit from Next, which costs £70. It's currently available online in all sizes, but now Lorraine has worn it, don't expect it to hang around for very long. The TV veteran teamed the look with black high heel shoes from L.K.Bennett and added a simple pair of pearl earrings. Fans took to Instagram, giving the look their seal of approval.

We are dotty about Lorraine's latest look

Last week, the Scottish star - who turns 60 in November - looked incredible in a stunning red jumpsuit which came from high street store Monsoon. A mid-season sale buy, it set her back £50 and had a great cut. It was made in a loose jersey crepe and had a metal-ring belt as well as a wrap neckline. We loved how she styled the look up with gold high heels.

£70, Next

And, two days before, Lorraine opted for a jumpsuit yet again - this time from everyone's favourite department store Debenhams. The classically cut number was designed in a utility, shirt-style and looked majorly comfy as well as classy. It was part of the Red Herring range, and had a bank-account friendly price tag of £33.60.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly just stepped out in the neon floral Zara dress everybody wants

All of Lorraine's looks are put together by the same lady - Bronagh Webster. HELLO! caught up with Helen Hand - Lorraine's makeup artist who revealed she and Bronagh work as a team. "Bronagh Webster is amazing! And a joy to be around. We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, and it's a massive help being a team. That way, I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do hair and makeup."

READ: Lorraine Kelly's lemon print skirt is the Zara bargain of the summer