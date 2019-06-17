Stacey Solomon's matching father-son outfits for Joe Swash and baby Rex are TOO adorable for words So. Sweet.

Stacey Solomon celebrated Father's Day with Joe Swash in the most adorable way! Her fans and celebrity pals were swooning over the sweet Instagram photo she posted of Joe and baby Rex wearing cute matching outfits, which she captioned: "Happy Father’s Day Daddy. The matching outfits have begun! Joe you've been an incredible father for 12 long years and counting. It's one of the reasons I fell so madly in love with you. I can’t tell you how amazing it is getting to watch you do it all over again for another lucky little boy. I love you both to the moon and stars and back again."

Stacey shared the sweet photo of Joe and Rex in their outfits

No you're crying! Stacey even revealed on Instagram Stories that she had saved the outfits especially for Father's Day, telling the camera: "We have swapped outfits! Because we've got matching daddy outfits for when he comes home!" The adorable polka-dot numbers actually come from childrenswear company Wear It Baby, which made the one-off adult version as a gift for Joe – but the 'Starlight' baby romper is available to buy online for £20. Plus, we're reliably informed that the brand intends to expand into adult clothes in future.

8 of the most lavish celebrity baby showers

Sweetly, the Loose Women star revealed that she'd glammed up a little for Joe on his special day - saying on her Story: "Mummy has made an effort too… I put the straighteners through my hair and put a little lash on for Father's Day!"

Wear It Baby 'Starlight' Pull On Romper, £20

The mum-of-three has shared plenty of adorable moments on her social media since welcoming Rex into the world, as well as keeping it real in her comfies! In one snap, she could be seen chilling out with her newborn baby in a £7 pair of Primark pyjamas, which we have no doubt sent fans rushing to their nearest store.

Alex Jones and her husband celebrate first Father's Day with newborn son Kit

Stacey star has been the face of Primark for almost a year now – and it sounds like it’s the dream partnership, since she's always shopped there. She told HELLO! in October: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl, and it's the one shop that is completely accessible as its affordable and for everyone. You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. "