Stacey Solomon divides opinion with her unique Loose Women outfit Thankfully, the pregnant star saw the funny side…

Stacey Solomon had the Loose Women panel in a fit of giggles on Friday's episode because viewers compared her outfit to a Minion character. The pregnant 29-year-old wore a pair of denim dungarees over a bright yellow sweatshirt which she matched with a pair of vibrant yellow tassel earrings. It was certainly a brave look for the mum-to-be, but she started off the conversation at the beginning of the show to say she looked like the fictional yellow creatures that appear in the Despicable Me franchise. The people of Twitter obviously agreed, with one fan tweeting: "Looks like Stacey is channelling her inner Minion today," while another wrote: "Give Stacey a divers eye mask she will really look like a Minion." And one even tweeted: "Stacey is going to tell us how much she has raised for charity."

Stacey has had a busy week this week, and on Thursday evening she took to Instagram to tell her 1.4 million followers that she was worn out. Wearing a pair of PJs (also yellow: it must be her favourite colour!), she captioned the photo: "Put a fork in me I’m done... Had a lovely day with the boys in Birmingham today … Wonderful as it was I can’t tell you how happy I am to be home, in my Winnie The Pooh Pyjamas and fully able to communicate with the boys properly again without distorted eyebrow movements and nose flares (if you know what I mean)."

RELATED: 17 things that will blow your mind about the new Primark superstore

Stacey was referring to the fact that she and the kids had travelled to Birmingham for the launch of Primark, the world's biggest fashion store. The ambassador, who often works with the brand, joined Love Island's Kem Cetinay, blogger Alice Liveing, beauty expert Alessandra Steinherr and Primark CEO Paul Marchant to cut the ribbon to declare the store open.

To celebrate, she took her children to enjoy the day with her - and she and the kids were snapped dining in the exciting 'Primark Café with Disney', the first of its kind in the UK. She wrote on Instagram: "It was like when your parents bring you into the office We met all of the @primark team opening the new Birmingham Store, (it’s insane) and talking about exciting projects for this year and next."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals part of her baby's name

Stacey was, of course, wearing Primark and covered her growing bump in a £15 wrap dress. If anyone deserves a weekend of putting her feet up, it's Stacey. We hope Joe Swash is ready for giving some foot rubs and bringing Stacey breakfast in bed…