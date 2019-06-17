Alex Jones and her husband celebrate first Father's Day with newborn son Kit Awwww, precious memories!

Alex Jones is one proud mother and wife! The One Show host took to her Instagram page to share sweet pictures of a recent family outing with her husband Charlie Thomson and their children on Father's Day. Sunday marked the first time the family celebrated the annual occasion with the couple's newborn son, Kit. "Happy Father's Day," the 42-year-old presenter wrote alongside a photo of her partner and their eldest child, two-year-old Teddy. She also shared a few pictures on Instagram Stories to mark the special occasion.

The touching post comes shortly after Alex thanked her followers for all their well wishes following the arrival of her newborn baby. Sharing a gorgeous selfie with Kit, doting mum Alex said: "Four weeks of getting to know Kit. A big thank you for all your messages over the last few weeks. Each one is very much appreciated. I've loved reading them and they've really kept me going during the long nights." The TV star added: "Lots of love and congratulations to all the other new parents out there who have been in touch too."

Alex and her husband Charlie welcomed their second son in May. At the time, the presenter shared: "And then there were 4!!! Little kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3." She added: "Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

