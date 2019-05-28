Stacey Solomon embraces new mum style in the cutest £7 Primark PJs Stylish sleepwear for less...

Is it just us, or have you been glued to Instagram, checking out Stacey Solomon's new baby updates? The fabulous Loose Women co-host gave birth to her third son last week and he looks too adorable. On Monday, the 29-year-old shared a sweet, side-by-side shot of her new bundle of joy and in the snap, Stacey was wearing a gorgeous pair of PJs by Primark. The Zebra print cami all-in-one is made from sumptuous satin and costs just £7 from the high street store, for which Stacey is an ambassador for. Like all Primark items, you can't pick it up online, but the set is in store right now, so if you’re in need of some new sleepwear, you know where to go!

Stacey and her new son cuddle up

The former X Factor star has been the face of Primark for almost a year now and it seems like the dream collaboration, as the TV star does actually shop there.

£7, Primark

Stacey told HELLO! in October: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl, and it's the one shop that is completely accessible as its affordable and for everyone. You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price..." We hear you there, girl! There's nothing better than a bargain, and Primark have plenty.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon in the bath!

The Essex-born star shared a video of her new bundle of joy over the weekend and her and partner Joe Swash look besotted with the little tot.

Stacey captioned: "I love you now, more than ever Daddy. @realjoeswashy I have replayed this video a thousand times. The noises our baby is making hurts my heart." Stacey also sweetly could be heard telling her young son that she and Joe were his "mummy and daddy".

