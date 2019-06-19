Louise Minchin wows in bright yellow suit on BBC Breakfast – and it's from the high street! This outfit certainly woke up Britain

What a sunny start to the day! BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin surprised viewers on Wednesday's early morning show by wearing an extremely vibrant suit – and we LOVED it. The presenter wore a stunning canary yellow tailored suit by high street favourite Karen Millen, bringing the sunshine straight into the studio. Posting a snap of her outfit on Twitter, Louise wrote: "Come on everyone, let's make this a #yellowday. I was inspired by @sophieraworth wearing yellow on the news last night!" Ha, we knew it! TV presenters DO copy each other's style. We don't know about you, but Louise's cheerful outfit has certainly upped our happy vibes.

Photo credit: Instagram / Louise Minchin

Of course, we had to check out the star's outfit on karenmillen.com. We found her high-waisted tailored trousers in the sale, reduced from £145 to £95 and available in sizes eight to 16. Size six is currently out of stock. The matching blazer isn't available to buy online anymore but you might be lucky enough to find it in store.

Louise's yellow tailored trousers by Karen Millen

Louise shared a photo of her suit on her Instagram page too, writing: "Good morning, sunshine is in short supply so I have brought out the yellow suit." Her followers were both envious and shocked about her early morning fashion choice, with one posting: "Love it but wow I had to shield my eyes for the first 5 minutes." Another said: "I love that suit, Dan you need a yellow tie today!"

One fan told the presenter: "You look gorgeous in yellow Louise and your hair looks lovely." Another was all about the motivational comments, saying: "If you can’t see the sunshine, be the sunshine," and we just love this post, "Fab… and visible on google earth too!"

This yellow trouser suit by Reiss is a fab buy. Trousers £95, Jacket £190

Louise's beauty look was also gorgeous, with the host wearing her blonde locks in a wavy down style, her fringe skimming her trendy glasses. Makeup-wise she chose a light pink lip, sweep of bronzer on her cheeks and a bold coating of mascara and eyeliner to complete her look. Underneath her yellow trouser suit, Louise wore a simple white camisole.

This crepe fitted suit from Boohoo is only £24!

What do you think of Louise's yellow suit – sunny start to the day or too much for the morning?

