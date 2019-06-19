Amanda Holden teams Topshop with Gucci and her Instagram fans love it The BGT star mixes it up!

It may bet dreary outside, but that doesn't stop Amanda Holden from dressing to impress! The 48-year-old is currently on Heart FM every morning and despite the fact she isn't on TV, she hasn't let her style slip. On Wednesday the mother-of-two looked incredible wearing a khaki green silk blouse from Topshop, which she teamed with black trousers and Gucci loafers. So chic! The blouse is part of the Boutique Collection at Topshop and you can pick it up for £79.00. Amanda's shoes however, set her back a cool £540.

We love the fact Amanda teamed high street with designer

Speaking of Gucci, back in October, the Britain's Got Talent star stepped out in a pair of khaki jeans, a leather jacket and the most fabulous pair of heart-printed trainers.

£79, Topshop

The cute kicks were made in a crisp white and had large red hearts on the toe, as well as green and red stripes at the side and cost £395 from the Italian label. And if her shoes weren’t boujee enough, she added a black Gucci belt with the iconic double G logo. Fancy!

£540, Gucci

The mother-of-two's wardrobe has been giving us life recently. She's been stepping out in some amazing high street pieces that we have our eye on. On Tuesday, the BGT star rocked a dazzling denim jumpsuit from luxury high street store Whistles. The one-piece is a wardrobe staple - it's designed with a shirt collar and belt tie, with a cropped hem.

Best of all, it's currently on offer for £119 in the brand's mid-season sale and there are a few sizes left. The ITV favourite styled it with a white, high heel shoes and of course, she sported a flawless face of makeup as well as the perfect bouncy blowdry. Amanda's 1.1 million Instagram fans loved the look and took to the comments section to give the outfit a five-star rating.

