Victoria Beckham opens up about her style - AND her high heel styling hack Who would have thought it?

Hands up who was obsessed with Victoria Beckham's outfit at the weekend? VB headed to the wedding of Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and wore a stunning white top and skirt combo, which was embossed with a funky chain print. If you think you've seen the pattern before, that's because the Duchess of Sussex wore the same print to the Commonwealth Service back in March. But it was her shoes that got people talking; bright pink and sky high, they provided the ultimate stylish clash. The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday and advised her followers how to wear the statement heels and the fun she had in them...

VB is loving her pink heels lately

The former Spice Girl shared an up-close video and explained: "So these are my favourite shoes at the moment, and as you can see - they are a little bit dirty! I wore them at a wedding at the weekend and I was dancing quite a lot, but they are still my favourite. They're super, super bright - the perfect summer shoe. The other thing I love about this shoe, is you can wear a simple outfit and just really just let the shoes do the talking."

£450, Victoria Beckham

Opening up about her coveted style, she added: "I don't like dressing in an over complicated way, so I feel you should keep it really simple, chic and stylish, and put a bright-coloured simple but great shaped shoe, which really does elevate and make an outfit look modern and cool. "

The mother-of-four last wore the shoes back in March at the National Portrait Gallery, for the Portrait Gala. Arm-in-arm with hubby David, VB brought the glamour in a voluminous white shirt and smart tailored trousers from her own collection, as well as the bright, jewel-toned shoes. As part of her new collection, the stiletto style will set you back £450. All sizes are available online and they also come in black and orange.

