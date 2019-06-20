Andrea McLean's hot pink ASOS dress is a sure-fire summer hit We want this in our wardrobes

We love Andrea McLean's latest outfit! The Loose Women host wore the most gorgeous hot pink shift dress on Wednesday's show – and it's the perfect outfit for a summer's day with friends. We saw a snap of the vibrant outfit on the show's Instagram page, where Andrea posed alongside her fellow panellists Penny Lancaster, Kelle Bryan and Jane Moore. The mum-of-two's pink dress certainly stood out thanks to the bright hue AND we've seen it somewhere before - on GMB host Charlotte Hawkins earlier in the month! We adore the simplicity of the dress, which falls to just below the knee. The best bit? It's from online retailer ASOS and is totally affordable!

Photo credit: Instagram / Loose Women

Obviously, we scooted along to asos.com and found Andrea's pretty dress for just £38. It's clearly a popular frock as the piece is currently sold out in sizes eight, 10 and 14, but still available in sizes four, six, 12, 16 and 18. Eek, hope they restock soon. The ASOS Design split cap sleeve has a high neck and 'skater skirt' with a button and zip back fastening.

The ASOS Design dress, priced £38 Photo credit: asos.com

Andrea paired her dress with some equally gorgeous pink sandals from Love Shoeaholics. We had a little hunt and we're pretty sure the heels are the Livid style by Carvela, which are currently on sale at £59 down from £89. That means you can recreate Andrea's exact outfit for £97.

Photo credit: asos.com

Beauty-wise, Andrea kept her makeup and hair look fairly simple. The star wore her brunette locks in a natural down style and her makeup look was all about those perfectly groomed brows as usual. She went for a touch of taupe eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and kept her lips a nude shade.

