Stacey Solomon's designer gift for her baby boy Only the best for the Loose Women star's bundle of joy

Stacey Solomon's third baby has been here for just over two weeks and we have loved catching up with all the adorable snaps the Loose Woman host has been sharing on Instagram. On Thursday morning, the 29-year-old shared a shot of her adorable bundle of joy sleeping and he was cuddled up with a very glam designer item - a £200 Burberry blanket! We've identified the cosy piece and it's known as the 'Ivory Merino Wool Blanket' and it features the brand's traditional heritage check design, a fringed hem and comes in a presentable gift box. The baby was safely cocooned in his Sleepyhead - a portable baby bed - which you can pick up for £150. The former X Factor star captioned the snap: " Loves kicking the blanket off."

Stacey's baby cuddled up in Burberry

The TV star has been very candid about her pregnancy and postpartum journey. Last week, she revealed that it hadn't been all "rosy and glossy" but that finally "it feels like the fog is lifting". Stacey wrote last week: "Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown," she wrote.

£200, Burberry

She added: "I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mum's arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not 'enjoying every second' like everyone tells you to because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counterproductive. I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way."

MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals breastfeeding struggles in honest post

The ITV favourite launched her fashion collection for Primark in 2018 and told HELLO! she loves how the younger royals dress. "My favourite dressed royals are the babies! I mean they are just ALWAYS adorable and it doesn't matter what they wear, they always look amazing! Prince George - oh my god! I am such a sucker for a baby," she laughed. Well she's not wrong - after all, Prince William's eldest son did make Tatler's best-dressed list last year.

READ: Stacey Solomon embraces new mum style in the cutest £7 Primark PJs