Lorraine Kelly just wore the Marks & Spencer skirt EVERYONE is talking about The best £39.50 you'll ever spend...

You can always rely on Lorraine Kelly to bring the goods when it comes to her never-ending wardrobe! The mother-of-one looked terrific on Tuesday, sporting a white midi skirt by Marks & Spencer. If you haven't seen this skirt before - where have you been? Everyone's favourite high street store released the stunning number last month and it looks exactly like the Duchess of Sussex's chain print design by Victoria Beckham that the royal wore at the Commonwealth Day service in March. The skirt in question was teased to shoppers back in April and has been making waves ever since. Priced at £39.50, it's a mean saving on Meghan's £1668 designer dress, and the A-line shape and print are near-on identical. However, now Lorraine has worn the fancy number, we have a feeling it's going to get even more popular...

Lorraine looked incredible in her M&S skirt

Speaking of Meghan, the Scottish star thinks Prince Harry's glam wife is the best-dressed royal around! Telling HELLO!, she explained: "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

Lorraine also rocked yet another VB designer dupe last week on her show, and it came from Asda. The 59-year-old wore a pretty pink shirt dress, costing just £25 from the supermarket's George clothing range, and it had a checked print, black piping and tie waist detail.

MORE: The Marks & Spencer wedding shoes everyone is swooning over

The fancy number looked remarkably similar to VB's version, which is worth £425. Lorraine couldn't believe the likeness either, and even posted the dresses side by side on Instagram.

READ: These celebrities LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby and more

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.