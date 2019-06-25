Jane Moore's zebra print ASOS dress is proving SO popular And we can see why!

Jane Moore looked stunning on Monday afternoon when she appeared on Loose Women, rocking a zebra print frock that we totally need in our wardrobes, ASAP. The 57-year-old's dress came from ASOS and is priced at £42. With its high neckline, billowing sleeves and a sexy split at the skirt, it's quite the fancy number! It's currently available online but there are only a few sizes left, so get in there quick if this is on your shopping list. The blonde beauty left her jewellery at home and decided to add a pair of nude high heels. We also noticed that her hair was curled in a voluminous style - normally she wears it sleek and straight.

We loved Jane's zebra print dress she wore on Monday's show

Jane's look was put together by stylists Mother Shoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. HELLO! Caught up with Bertie, who lifted the lid on what goes on when styling our favourite Loose ladies…

£42, ASOS

On the shops the stylists head to when dressing the team, Bertie explained: "We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories - all the high street brands! I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you. My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island, you would think 'Oh no too young,' but actually, it's going in and finding the right things that are good for you."

The stylist also explained how she feels Instagram has influenced fashion in a big way." I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. And Instagram shows someone much more relatable, someone who is your size, your age, you know maybe wearing something a bit more practical, that you think 'oh yeah, I could wear that to work' and that is really inspiring and you go 'oh actually! I never thought to wear that with that' or to wear that dress with trainers to make it much more daytime or whatever it is. It is definitely more accessible now."

