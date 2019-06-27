Tess Daly's yellow dress looks SO designer - but it's actually from Debenhams Tess is SO well dressed...

Tess Daly headed to the Debenhams Beauty Club Community Awards on Wednesday evening and wow, she looked incredible! Deciding to stay on brand, the Strictly Come Dancing host stunned in a bright yellow, floaty dress from the department store, which is part of the brand's Studio by Preen diffusion line. We have great news - despite the luxury ruffle detail, it cost £55.20 in the brand's mid-season sale! Bargain. Tess's go-to fashion stylist, James Yardley, decided to opt for snazzy white accessories - a pair of high heel shoes by Kurt Geiger and some seriously funky earrings by Soru. These were originally apart of the brand's collaboration with Laura Wills, also known as the Fashion Bug Blog. Tess shared her latest look on Instagram and racked up lots of approving comments from some of her 444,000 followers, as well as some of her celebrity friends.

Tess looked top-notch in yellow

Her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman left a series of heart eye emojis under the snap, and Kimberley Walsh and Anna Friel also gave the look a big thumbs up. Hubby Vernon Kaye left lots of red love hearts too. Aww!

Mother-of-two Tess turned 50 this year and she has never looked better.

On the subject of her youthful looks, she revealed to YOU Magazine: " I think denial goes a long way! But having a good outlook helps. I believe you get the face you deserve; that your thoughts accumulate inside you, so you don’t want them to be too negative because – without wanting to sound too hippy-dippy – I believe that our soul shines out of our eyes."

And when it comes to her beauty regime, she is surprisingly low-maintenance.

" I get my highlights done every six weeks. I like short cuts – you know, multitasking moisturisers. I don’t have eyelash extensions or gel nails, I treat myself to the odd facial and that’s about it!"

