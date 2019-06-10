Tess Daly's pink suit just sent Instagram into a frenzy Suits you, Tess!

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate Tess Daly's incredible outfit she rocked at the weekend? The Strictly Come Dancing host headed to Wembley to watch the Capital Summertime Ball and you wait until you see her. The blonde beauty shared a picture with her 444,000 Instagram followers of her rocking a bright pink suit, Topshop trainers and the funkiest rainbow hoop earrings. We've tracked down where everything is from and it's all available online now should you wish to invest - you're welcome.

Tess looked fabulous in her pink suit at the Capital Summertime Ball

The pink suit came from luxury high street store Ted Baker and although is pretty pricey, it could be worn as separates, meaning there's lots of different outfit options.

Blazer, £229 and Trousers, £129, Ted Baker

The blazer comes in at £229 and you can pick up the matching trousers for £129. All sizes are available online and this look would be a great alternative to a wedding guest dress.

We loved Tess's choice of accessories

The mother-of-two teamed the look with a pair of Topshop trainers that had gold detail at the sides and incredibly - cost just £15 in the brand's mid-season sale.

£145, Soru

Yes, really! And what's more, all sizes are still available. Don't hang about though, they'll soon be gone, we're sure. Tess's rainbow earrings came from Soru jewellery - as part of the brand's collaboration with the Fashion Bug Blog.

£15, Topshop

Priced at £145, the kaleidoscope gems gave her outfit that special finishing touch.

We last saw Tess last month at the TV BAFTAS and the 50-year-old looked sensational in yet another suit; this time a red number by Suzanne Neville. She teamed the co-ord set with Kurt Geiger shoes, an Aspinal of London bag, and jewellery by Georgina Scott. Her stylist, James Yardley, told HELLO!: "The suit was designed by Suzanne and myself and I just wanted Tess to look strong, sexy and powerful but still comfortable on the red carpet."

