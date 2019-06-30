Holly Willoughby shows off STUNNING Marks and Spencer dress in Paris – see photo Looking good as ever!

You can always rely on This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby to look stylish, and that's just as true when she crosses the channel as when she stays in the UK, as she proved on Instagram this weekend. The ITV star posted a photo to her Instagram on Sunday evening that showed her smiling and holding a champagne glass aloft, wearing a black and white Marks and Spencer floral print midi shirt dress that retails for £39.50.

She looks stunning in her usual natural make-up with lightly tousled hair, with just a touch of eyeliner for a dramatic evening look. She captioned the photo: "Has to be one of the best lunch spots @58toureiffel ... champagne on the 1st floor of the #eiffeltower #happy [champagne glasses emoji] [heart emoji]… Dress by @marksandspencer" and finished with another heart emoji, in case we were in any doubt about her love of British style.

Holly has long been a fan of Marks and Spencer's clothes

The 38-year-old has been working with M&S for almost a year and unveiled her fifth collection with the high street store earlier this month at a glamorous launch event. She told HELLO! that working with the company was an easy decision to make: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it," she said. "So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be really believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

The presenter favours a sleek modern style

Talking about the details of her latest collection, the mum-of-three revealed: "It's really wearable - they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now - being on our fifth collection - we know what works and what the buyer really loves." Another thing Holly's fans clearly love is her look in Paris, with her Instagram folowers commenting: "Eyeliner is on point," "Lovely as always," and "Take note #insta this is how you look pretty!" Can't argue with any of that!

