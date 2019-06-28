Holly Willoughby reveals what's in her secret drawers at home No children allowed!

Holly Willoughby has revealed she has some secret drawers in her family home, and her children Harry, Belle, and Chester are allowed nowhere near it! The This Morning presenter spoke to Phillip Schofield about her "art drawers", which are all perfectly-organised and feature all she needs to do fun craft activities with her children.

One example are the Forky toys she and her children were inspired to make after watching Toy Story 4 at the weekend. After Holly proudly showcased her crafts on the ITV show, Phillip asked: "Were the children involved at any stage of this?"

Holly Willoughby revealed she has art drawers to store all of her craft materials

Holly explained: "Well the reason I did it was a bit of a surprise for Belle, but you know, you don’t just throw that together, there’s a glue gun involved, and my drawers, my art drawers, which you’d love because they’re all labelled, googly eyes, pipe cleaners…"

GALLERY: Take a tour of Holly Willoughby's family home in London

Her impressed co-host said: "Yeah it’s all beautifully done, beautifully labelled." Prompting Holly to exclaim: "Yeah exactly, kids are allowed nowhere near it!"

Holly told Phillip Schofield about her crafts on This Morning

Holly loves doing arty activities with her children in their free time, and as well as making their own Toy Story 4-inspired toys, they have previously tried crafts like making Easter bonnets, and making slime together. The 38-year-old also got creative with a rainy day activity earlier in June, as she made a den indoors with her daughter Belle, and proved popular with their pet cat Bluebell. However, Holly sparked concern from her followers after she defied superstition and put an umbrella up indoors.

MORE: Holly Willoughby is making a major change at her London home

At the beginning of the month, the mother-of-three shared a snap of her daughter Belle's latest school project, which might have been ruined because of Bluebell. "Whilst Belle and I struggle to make a 3D air raid shelter out of a shoe box for her school project... Bluebell has other plans... I'm coming back as a cat," she wrote alongside a picture which showed her cat napping inside the shoe box.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.