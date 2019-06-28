Holly Willoughby's FAVE Marks & Spencer dress just went on sale for £22 Form an orderly que...

Everyone knows that Holly Willoughby and her incredible wardrobe is a big hit. When the This Morning star wears something, you can bet your life savings it will sell out, QUICK. Last month, the mother-of-three debuted a lovely bronze dress with a white print that came from one of our favourite high street stores Marks & Spencer. The pretty, midi-length number featured a button-up collar and the retro seventies-style print ensured she stood out. Holly, 38, styled up the look with matching boots and a trench coat. Originally priced at £39.50, it has dropped into the brand's high mid-season sale and you can now pick it up for just £22. Don't hang about though - a few sizes have already sold out!

£22, Marks & Spencer

It's been almost a year since the mother-of-three joined forces with M&S. Speaking to HELLO! about the dreamy collaboration, she said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be really believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

Fans went wild for Holly's dress when she shared this pic on Instagram

Next month sees the fifth collection drop in store and online, and the Celebrity Juice star is super excited about it. "It's really wearable - they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe, " she revealed at her launch. " I think now - being on our fifth collection - we know what works and what the buyer really loves."

"What's nice about this collection as well, is that it's a real summer capsule collection. Everything in it sort of ties in, so if you're going away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

