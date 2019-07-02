Holly Willoughby's white polka-dot Warehouse dress has This Morning SO excited Holly's rocking Wimbledon whites!

Holly Willoughby looked ready for Wimbledon on Tuesday, sporting a stunning white polka dot dress which came from high street store Warehouse. We loved the cut of the frock - it had a fitted silhouette, puff sleeves and a tiered hem - in short, very prairie-style! The midi dress had a sweetheart neckline and coupled with the classic polka dot print - it just screams Wimbledon! Priced at £65, it's selling out fast; there's only a few sizes left online. Holly, 38, added black strappy sandals into the mix and her hair and makeup looked as flawless as ever.

We are DOTTY over this dress!

Speaking of Holly's glam squad, the ITV star always credits them for getting her looking fabulous on screen. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now, " she told HELLO!. " I listen to literally everything they say, so whether it's Ciler saying 'cut your hair', I go 'okay'. Makeup: Patsy keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, [stylist] Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

£65, Warehouse

And when it comes to being a style icon with nearly six million Instagram followers, Holly doesn't let all the attention get top her head. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really, because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it."

I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself. But it's about finding the right things. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

