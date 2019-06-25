Holly Willoughby's orange pleated skirt is the talk of This Morning - and Instagram What a stunning look!

Holly Willoughby always brings a bit of zest to This Morning and Tuesday's show was no different! The ITV favourite teamed a simple nude-coloured, crew-neck knit with a fabulous orange pleated skirt which was emblazoned with a burst of blooms. It came from luxury high street store & Other Stories and had a price tag of £65. We have good news - this skirt is part of the brand's current collection and is available online now in all sizes. Holly, 38, added her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi and wore her bobbed mane in a lightly waved style, with neutral-toned makeup, applied by makeup artist Kerry September. The mother-of-three's look was put together by her favourite stylist Angie Smith - who Holly credits for transforming her on-screen look.

Holly recently launched her fifth fashion edit with high street brand Marks & Spencer and sang Angie's praises for giving her top tips on how to make the most of her clothes. "Angie and I were talking earlier today when I put my dress on, and she said "Ooh, if you just undid all the buttons from the waist down and put on a pair of black shoes and kept the belt on, that would be really cool" and I was like, 'YES Angie! Good suggestion Angie!"

Speaking of the stylist - HELLO! sat down with the sought-after stylist recently and she told us that she has a couple of celebrity style icons - and they are both very different.

"I just love Eva Mendes - she is gorgeous. And I think that Iris Apfel is definitely the coolest glasses wearer - when you think of her, you think of her glasses." She also loves the Duchess of Cambridge, too. "I really like Kate's style! I think she is looking beautiful at the moment and I loved the green Missoni dress she wore in February.

