Holly Willoughby's navy blue & pink floral dress has This Morning fans going wild

Fresh from her weekend away in Paris, Holly Willoughby was back on our screens on Monday morning, bright and early and looking as fresh and gorgeous as ever! The 38-year-old stepped out in a navy blue dress from Phase Eight which was emblazoned with bright pink blooms. With its peplum hem and tie neckline, it's ideal for a formal occasion like a wedding or a cocktail party. Priced at £130, you can pick it up online now in all sizes should you wish to invest. The blonde beauty teamed it with a pair of nude strappy sandals from high street favourite Office. Fans flocked to the comments section of Instagram, showering Holly with compliments. One fan wrote: "Holly, your dresses are SO beautiful!"

The mother-of-three embraced her inner child on Sunday as she headed to Disneyland Paris. Posing up a storm in front of all the famous landmarks, she wrote on Instagram: "Where dreams really do come true... Thank you @disneylandparis for the most magical of weekends, highlights include Crush’s coaster, the fireworks, getting to see the new Lion King Rhythms of the Pridelands and meeting my favourite Minnie!" How fabulous is that?

Looking stunning as ever, Holly wore not one, but two outfits. She first opted for a black and white Marks & Spencer floral print midi shirt dress that retails for £39.50. She later changed into a gorgeous white sundress with baby blue florals by Reformation, which set her back £190. And let's not forget her essential accessory - Minnie Mouse ears! If anyone can pull them off, it's the Celebrity Juice star.

Speaking of M&S, it's been almost a year since the ITV favourite joined forces with the iconic high street store. Speaking to HELLO! about her dreamy clothing collaboration, she said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really."

